Statue vandalism shows disrespect to Chinatown community, BIA says

The Somerset Street Chinatown BIA says its street sculptures have once again been vandalized, with surveillance video showing young men knocking down two bright yellow deer statues.

On Friday, one deer remained lying on the sidewalk, broken — its face pointing to the sky.

"I'm feeling very frustrated and disappointed," said Yukang Li, executive director of the Chinatown BIA.

Eight groups of colourful statues were put up back in February and March in an attempt to revitalize the stretch of Somerset Street West.

Some depicted characters of cultural significance, others were characters from popular Chinese cartoons.

Surveillance video shows a few young men approach a pair of statues installed by the BIA. One grabs hold of the bright yellow deer statue, knocking it down. Another knocks the second to the ground with a swift kick. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada)

There were dinosaurs and other playful-looking figures Li thought young children would enjoy.

The goal was to provide a welcoming family-friendly environment for visitors and residents, he said.

But by July, not one of the eight sets had avoided damage or theft.

"This is also a disrespect of the whole Chinatown community and our culture," Li said.

"They don't respect our effort in making this a better place for everybody."

One of the dinosaur statues was returned shortly after vandalism was first reported, with the BIA capturing footage.

'It was nice having them up for a while'

Li said the statues were paid for through federal funds and the BIA doesn't have the resources to replace them. He said the statues cost around $80,000 — including transportation and installation — and were part of a larger revitalization project.

John Cole, a Chinatown resident, saw the downed statues on his Thursday walk to work. He posted about the vandalism on Reddit .

"It just kind of stinks for the community, because it was nice having them up for a while," he said by phone Friday.

"There's a couple of them just over on some of the streets that people really like to take pictures with. So it's just kind of a shame that they keep getting broken."

Li has filed a police report, but isn't exactly optimistic since it isn't his first.

"It's been three months. I don't know why it's taken so long," he said.

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed on Friday it had received Li's complaint.