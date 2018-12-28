Politics on ice: Chinese team at Bell Capital Cup 'just playing for fun'

Despite recent political tensions between their two countries, young hockey players from Beijing and Ottawa are coming together over Canada's most popular sport.

The Winter Sport Hunters under-10 hockey team from Beijing are participating in this year's Bell Capital Cup. The hockey tournament attracts hundreds of teams and thousands of players to Ottawa each year.

To kick the tournament off, the Winter Sport Hunters played the Leitrim Hawks, a local team, in an exhibition game Thursday evening.

Sean Skinner, a hockey skills instructor from Detroit, was hired this year to coach the Winter Sport Hunters. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Even though recent events have strained Canadian and Chinese relations on the political level, the Winter Sport Hunters' head coach Sean Skinner said it has no bearing on the ice.

"I mean, how much do the kids know about that?" Skinner said. "They're just playing for fun."

Bruce Alexander, the head coach of the Leitrim Hawks, agreed.

"The kids were very jazzed up about it when they heard about it — just the idea of doing something cross-cultural in our own city," he said.

Members of the Winter Sport Hunters watch from the bench at the Bell Capital Cup. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

After the exhibition game,the two teams exchanged gifts — commemorative pucks and toy panda bears — and arranged to have a meal together.

The two teams will also be following each other throughout the tournament and will be cheering each other on, Alexander said.

"[We want to] help the Chinese kids feel really welcome here in our nation's capital, playing our nation's game."

Chinese hockey on the rise

Hockey and winter sports in general are becoming a focal point in China, Skinner said, with Beijing hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022.

"They're planning on building a couple hundred new ice rinks and just making it a viable sport for the country," he said.

Beijing even has its own professional team, Kunlun Red Star, which plays in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Skinner is an American skills instructor from Detroit, who was hired this year to coach the Winter Sport Hunters. He had previously worked with NHL teams like the Montreal Canadiens, as well as the U.S. Olympic women's team.

Coach Sean Skinner (back right) said he relies on Brian Hu (back left) to communicate with players like Melody Li and Jesse Zhou (front left and right). (CBC/Judy Trinh)

But this job, he said, has presented him with a unique challenge: communicating with the players who primarily speak their mother tongue, not English.

"It's been probably one of the hardest jobs for me," he said.

Fortunately, one of the parents, Brian Hu, has stepped up to act as a translator between Skinner and his young athletes.

"His English is getting a lot better than my Chinese," Skinner chuckled.

The Capital Cup tournament began Thursday and runs until New Year's Eve.