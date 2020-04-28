CHEO opens immunization clinic for babies, toddlers

A clinic designed to vaccinate children under the age of two opened in Ottawa Tuesday to ensure babies get routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Paediatric Society has been calling on doctors to continue providing in-person inoculations for infants and toddlers as many family physicians switch to phone consultations in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Anne Pham-Huy, a pediatric infectious disease physician at CHEO and chair of Immunize Canada, strongly encourages infant vaccinations during the pandemic because other illnesses could spread once physical distancing measures are relaxed.

"It is imperative that the interruption of routine immunizations be minimized, particularly in young infants and vulnerable populations," she said in a news release from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) on Tuesday.

The hospital, along with Ottawa Public Health and other health care providers "saw the need to provide another option and reduce barriers" to allow families to access primary immunizations for babies, the news release from CHEO said.

"Access to [vaccinations] may be difficult for some families and community pediatricians fully support any effort to reduce the barriers in receiving these immunizations," said Kathy Keely, a community pediatrician in Ottawa.

The Children's Immunization Clinic will provide a number of vaccines to babies and toddlers, including:

The five-in-one vaccine (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B) given at two, four, six and 18 months.

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine given at two, four and 12 months.

Rotavirus vaccine given at two, four and six months.

Meningococcal conjugate type C given at 12 months.

Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine given at 12 months.

Chicken pox vaccine given at 15 months.

Families who need vaccinations should first contact their primary care provider, CHEO said. If an appointment cannot be arranged, families can call Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to book an appointment at the immunization clinic.

While the clinic is only for children two and under, older children and adolescents including newcomers to Canada who did not receive their primary series of vaccines are also eligible to get vaccinations at the clinic, CHEO said.