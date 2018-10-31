'Spirit boxes' resurrect old idea for new cause

An Ottawa lawyer is trying to bring back the fundraising boxes that used to dangle around the necks of trick-or-treaters — but this time they're called "spirit boxes," and the money they raise will go to a different cause.

The pilot project is a local take on the orange UNICEF boxes carried by generations of kids at Halloween but phased out in 2006. The new boxes will raise funds exclusively for Ottawa's Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health.

"It's a new take on an old idea," Bryan Delaney, the Ottawa lawyer behind the idea, told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"We are trying to bring back the idea that Halloween isn't just about having children get candy … we brought back the idea of having them be involved in the community."

A handful of schools will be handing out the spirit boxes to students. The children will carry them door to door to collect change, then return the boxes to their school.

Ottawa lawyer Bryan Delaney came up for the idea for the spirit boxes, which will help raise funds for the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

'It fits in with truth and reconciliation'

The money will then be handed over to the Wabano Centre, which provides various social services, youth programs and health services for Indigenous people in Ottawa.

"It really is a wonderful place," Delaney said. "It does provide a lot of support."

UNICEF's orange box campaign was phased out in 2006. (UNICEF) About 600 boxes have been handed out to schools in Ottawa. These boxes are plain white, allowing kids to add their own design. One artist may have his or her drawing chosen as the permanent design for the boxes, should the project continue.

"It gets children involved in the community at a young age, it has an artistic approach to it [and] it fits in with truth and reconciliation here in Canada," Delaney said.

"It is an opportunity for us to come together and support something that is meaningful to Canadians."

The UNICEF boxes were phased out because the labour involved in rolling all those coins made it cost-ineffective. Delaney said new technology makes that less of a problem.

He acknowledged one potential hitch, however — with the prevalence of debit and credit cards, Delaney's hoping people will still have loose change lying around when children come to their door Wednesday.