Man facing dozens of sex-related charges involving children

A 41-year-old Ottawa man is facing 37 charges related to sexual assault involving multiple victims, including a child with disabilities.

Danyiel Walker was arrested at the end of January on 10 charges of possession, access to and distribution of child pornography.

Following his arrest, four male victims ranging in age from six to 24 came forward, leading to additional charges against Walker including:

Aggravated sexual assault.

Sexual assault.

Threats.

Sexual exploitation.

Sexual interference.

Sexual interference with someone under the age of 14.

Sexual interference with someone under the age of 16.

Permitting someone under the age of 14 on premises for sexual activity.

Permitting someone under the age of 16 on premises for sexual activity.

Secretly observing and recording someone in the nude.

Sexual exploitation.

Corrupting children.

Making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Invitation to sexual touching.

Invitation to sexual touching under 14.

Invitation to sexual touching under 16.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2004 and 2019, and police are concerned there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service's major case management section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.

Tips may also be sent electronically to mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or downloading the Ottawa Police app.