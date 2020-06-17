Skip to Main Content
Child rushed to hospital after being found in water near Petrie Island
Ottawa

Emergency services were called to the beach after child was reported missing

CBC News ·
Firefighters pulled the child from the Ottawa River near Petrie Island early in the evening on June 16, 2020. (Olivier Plante/Radio Canada)

A five-year-old child was pulled from the water near Petrie Island Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the beach around 5:30 p.m. after a child was reported missing, Ottawa police said.

A witness told Radio-Canada that the child was pulled out of the water by firefighters and then received CPR.

The child was rushed to hospital in critical condition, Ottawa paramedics told CBC News.

