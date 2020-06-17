Child rushed to hospital after being found in water near Petrie Island
A witness told Radio-Canada that the child was pulled out of the water by firefighters and then received CPR.
Emergency services were called to the beach after child was reported missing
A five-year-old child was pulled from the water near Petrie Island Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called to the beach around 5:30 p.m. after a child was reported missing, Ottawa police said.
The child was rushed to hospital in critical condition, Ottawa paramedics told CBC News.