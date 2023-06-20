Boy, 3, stable in hospital after near-drowning at Mooney's Bay

The family of a young boy who was rescued from the Rideau River at Mooney's Bay on Sunday says the child's condition has stabilized, but he remains in critical care.

"We would like to thank the heroic doctor who acted so quickly to help save our child. We are eternally grateful," the family said in a statement released by CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa.

"We would also like to thank the amazing care we and our child are receiving. ... We don't know where we would be without [the hospital staff]. Finally, thank you everyone praying for us in Ottawa and around the world."

Paramedics told Radio-Canada a rescuer at the scene spotted the boy out on the river and performed CPR before paramedics arrived. The first 911 call was made shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Beaches in Ottawa opened for supervised swimming Saturday.