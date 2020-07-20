Young boy dies after falling off ATV in western Quebec
Quebec provincial police are investigating how the four-year-old fell from an all-terrain vehicle that was travelling on an off-road trail in Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Que.
Sûreté du Quebec investigating child's death
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy, who fell from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and hit his head.
Sûreté du Quebec said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
The boy was a passenger on the ATV which had been travelling on an off-road trail in Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Que., about 140 km north of Ottawa, police said.
Police aren't certain how the boy fell off the ATV, but said he wasn't wearing a helmet.