Young boy dies after falling off ATV in western Quebec

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy, who fell from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and hit his head.

Sûreté du Quebec said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The boy was a passenger on the ATV which had been travelling on an off-road trail in Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Que., about 140 km north of Ottawa, police said.

Police aren't certain how the boy fell off the ATV, but said he wasn't wearing a helmet.