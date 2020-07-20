Skip to Main Content
Young boy dies after falling off ATV in western Quebec
Quebec provincial police are investigating how the four-year-old fell from an all-terrain vehicle that was travelling on an off-road trail in Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Que.

Quebec provincial police confirmed the child wasn't wearing a helmet when he fell from the all-terrain vehicle. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy, who fell from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and hit his head.

Sûreté du Quebec said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday. 

The boy was a passenger on the ATV which had been travelling on an off-road trail in Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Que., about 140 km north of Ottawa, police said.

Police aren't certain how the boy fell off the ATV, but said he wasn't wearing a helmet.

