Overbrook Child Care Centre to open, provide child care for kids

A fourth daycare is opening next week in Ottawa to provide free, emergency care for the children of essential workers.

The province has approved Andrew Fleck Children's Services to provide child care for kids up to age 12, including kids with special needs, says a memo to city council from social services general manager, Donna Gray.

The group is set to open Overbrook Child Care Centre May 20 to provide centre-based care for up to 15 children, and is also in the process of placing children in home-based emergency child care, the memo says.

There are currently 124 children on the waitlist for emergency child care in Ottawa — the largest group are school-age children.

Three emergency child-care centres are already open in Ottawa but all three are operating at capacity. Gray's memo says there are approximately 11 children at each location.

The province has also approved Andrew Fleck Children's Services to open more centres should the need arise, the memo said.

Last month Ontario expanded its list of essential workers eligible for free child care during the pandemic.

The full list is available on the province's website and to apply, parents and guardians in Ottawa can visit the City of Ottawa's website.