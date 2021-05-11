Woman who snatched 8-day-old baby found not criminally responsible

A Shawville, Que., woman who pleaded guilty to snatching an eight-day-old baby in Ottawa last Mother's Day has been found not criminally responsible.

Nicole Shanks pleaded guilty to five charges last November in the brazen May 2021 kidnapping, which saw her bear spray the newborn's mother before grabbing her child and running off.

She was stopped soon after by a neighbour and arrested.

On Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Judge Julie Bourgeois agreed to a joint submission by the Crown and defence that Shanks — who is also a mother of three children — should be found not criminally responsible on the advice of a psychiatrist at The Royal, Ottawa's mental health centre.

That means Shanks will be moved from the detention centre where she's been since her arrest to The Royal in the coming days.

In her victim impact statement, read by Crown attorney Stephen Albers, Melissa Armstrong told court the damage done since her baby's abduction has been "severe."

Armstrong said she lives in fear any time she has to leave her son alone, even just to take out the garbage.

"Since the day of the event, my life has been lived in survival mode," she wrote, adding her job performance has suffered because of her fears about having people around her children.

"I am terrified to trust anyone in my home with my kids," she said. "If anyone moves too quickly in public, my heart races. If someone gets too close to my son, I panic."

But Armstrong also had words for Shanks, pledging to eventually move beyond the aftereffects of her crime.

"I will not let you take control of my life any longer," she told her.

Nicole Shanks was arrested by Ottawa police on May 9, 2021. She has been in custody since that day and will soon be transferred to The Royal, Ottawa’s mental health centre. (Facebook)

'Very remorseful'

Defence lawyer Michael Spratt told the court Shanks' actions on that day were out of character.

"It was inexplicable, and that's something Ms. Shanks has had so much time to think about while in custody," he said.

Shanks also told the court that the last 10 months have been the hardest and most emotional of her life.

"Even though the events of May 9 are not clear in my head, I'm truly beyond sorry. I'm very remorseful," she said through tears.

"I have to live with the guilt every day. That is something that will never change," she said, adding she's been able to get help while in custody.

Bourgeois also addressed what the two women had been through over the past 10 months.

"I can hardly imagine a more difficult moment for these two moms, and quite frankly, I'm so impressed with these two moms' resilience and strength."

Several restrictions

Shanks is subject to a 10-year firearms ban and will have to provide a sample of her DNA.

A no-contact order also remains in place, prohibiting her from communicating with Armstrong and her family, as well as the neighbour who intervened.

The matter will go to the Ontario Review Board within the next 45 days.

The board has the ability to decide how long Shanks should be hospitalized, if and when she should be released, and under what conditions.