How the pandemic made one Ottawa man go from printer ink sales to chicken delivery

A lot of people have had to pivot quickly during this pandemic, but few have pivoted quite so far as Roger Glaude.

In March 2020, Glaude was celebrating his best-ever month as the owner of a printer supply and ergonomics business — Smart Ergonomic Solutions —in Ottawa.

But when offices closed down in April, his business was one of the first to go.

"It was basically like a switch. We went from 100 per cent to zero in one day," Glaude told the host of CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"I thought, 'Okay, we can weather this no problem,'" he said. "We're used to slow Aprils. But April went by, and … we all know what happened after that. Things just didn't come back."

That's when Glaude had the idea of "returning to his roots" — starting a brand new business delivering, of all things, freshly butchered chickens to Ottawa residents.

A history with chickens

It turns out, for Glaude, the idea isn't as strange as it sounds.

Glaude grew up on a poultry farm with six siblings and 40,000 chickens. His brother, Richard, runs a processing plant, and more than a decade ago, the pair ran a business delivering poultry products to major grocery chains.

"When we got out of it I kind of thought, 'Man, there's a better way to do this,'" Glaude said.

Before reaching the shelf at major grocery stores, Glaude explained, poultry products are usually shipped between several plants for processing and packaging before sitting on the shelf for days at a time.

"By that time, the chicken is four to six days old," he said.

So when Glaude's ergonomics business tanked, he had a brainwave — why not work with his brother again, and deliver fresh poultry products to Ottawans in less than half that time?

Chicken and chairs

Of course, pivoting from ergonomic assessments to poultry delivery meant developing a whole new client base.

But Glaude suspected some of his previous clients might be interested in both. He took a risk on sending a blast to his mailing list telling them about the new company.

Glaude loads a delivery order into his van at the processing plant operated by his brother, Richard. (Submitted by Roger Glaude)

"I'm sure some of them went, 'What the heck is this?'" Glaude said. "[But] because it was a pandemic, when we made that transition, people were like, 'Okay, this person is just trying to survive.'"

From that email list, Glaude picked up about 100 clients — and The Chicken Run was up and running.

Dream come true

Now that people are returning to offices across the city, Glaude admits he hasn't given up the ergonomics business entirely.

"I never shut it down," he said.

The chicken business is still growing, and right now, it doesn't fully pay the bills. Glaude said he'll give it another year or two before deciding if it's still worth operating both businesses at once.

But even though it came with a lot of disruption, Glaude's new venture is a silver lining in an otherwise difficult year.

"This was a business I've always wanted to do," he said.