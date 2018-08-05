D is for dinner: Simplify dinner with chicken and dumplings

It's only been open a few weeks, but Eldon's Restaurant in the Glebe is already gaining a reputation for serving traditional-style dishes, without any trendy ingredients or fancy descriptions.

Co-owners Marhlee Gaudet and Cory Baird are looking to simplify the brunch and dinner experience without sacrificing taste.

"It's food for nourishment, not for status," said Baird in an interview on CBC's All in a Day. "It's not like we are trying to make the fanciest food, it's just something that makes you feel good about yourself."

Chicken and dumplings is the most popular dish on the menu so far and they also serve a vegetarian version

Baird says he thinks the missing ingredient in food is time. When he prepares this dish, it takes him two days.

Chicken and Dumplings

CHICKEN

one whole chicken

rinse under cold water & pat dry

remove the chicken back, wing tips and neck and brown in oven

place chicken in pot & fill with cold water

add a sachet (spice bag) with 1 bay leaf, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp coriander, 1/2 tsp fennel + three sprigs of thyme, three strips of lemon zest and a clove of garlic

bring to a boil slowly, once boiling bring down to a simmer

add browned chicken back, wing tips and neck

cook until tender and let cool in the pot with the braising liquid

once cooled all together pull out the chicken and pick off the bone - keeping it chunky

add the bones back to the braising liquid and put back on stove and simmer for one to two hours

DUMPLINGS

3 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup cold water

1 1/2 cups of ice-cold buttermilk

combine dry ingredients, then work in frozen butter with finger tips

add buttermilk and combine until smooth and elastic

allow to rest in the fridge until you are ready to poach them

ASSEMBLY