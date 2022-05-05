Protest at Chiarelli's office demands legislation to remove councillors for misconduct

Colourful bras hung from the trees outside the ward office of Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli in Nepean on Thursday.

Protesters hung the bras while calling for the councillor to be removed from office. The College ward councillor has faced multiple harassment allegations — including pressuring employees and job applicants to go braless to certain work events.

The demonstrators say they want the provincial government to change its laws so municipalities can oust councillors who, like Chiarelli, are found to have committed misconduct.

"These bras here are kind of representing how he's still there," former Chiarelli employee Stephanie Dobbs said. "Reminding people how ridiculous it is that somebody got away with doing this."

This is the second bra-hanging protest of Chiarelli — the first was outside city hall in 2019 after the initial allegations were made. Dobbs, who formally complained about Chiarelli's conduct, says it's hard to reckon with the fact that the councillor has not yet been removed.

Former Rick Chiarelli employee Stephanie Dobbs says the province needs to develop laws to allow city councils to remove councillors found to have committed misconduct. (CBC/Francis Ferland)

Bill to remove councillors for misconduct dead

A bill that would have addressed the protesters demands died when the government was dissolved and the provincial election campaign began.

Bill 10, introduced as a private member's bill by Orléans MPP Stephen Blais, would have allowed for the removal of councillors who contravene the code of conduct by failing to comply with workplace violence or harassment policies.

But it only passed it's second reading, before the provincial parliament's dissolution.

"It's just very upsetting that we have to fight so hard for something that seems very basic to me," Dobbs said.

The highest sanction the city's integrity commissioner is allowed to recommend is a 90-day pay suspension. In November 2020, council voted unanimously to give Chiarelli five 90-day suspensions, one for each of the five formal complaints. He was suspended with pay for a total of 450 days.

Ottawa city council urged Chiarelli to resign — but the councillor refused.

WATCH | Protesters hope for legislative change as Rick Chiarelli remains in office

Protesters hope for legislative change as Rick Chiarelli remains in office Duration 1:02 Stephanie Dobbs, a former Chiarelli staffer, and Erin Leigh, executive director of the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women, say they’re disappointed that provincial legislation to remove councillors for misconduct did not pass before the election. 1:02

Need for new rules election issue, advocates say

With the election approaching, advocates say they don't want Bill 10 to be forgotten.

"We want every candidate to say how much they care about this issue...so that if they're elected, they'll prioritize it when the session starts," Erin Leigh, the executive director of the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women, said.

Erin Leigh is the Executive Director of the Ottawa Coalition to End Violence Against Women. (CBC/Francis Ferland)

Leigh says she hopes to legislation like Bill 10, go before the province and receive unanimous consent.

"We need to make sure that egregious acts of violence and abuse are not tolerated. Right now, it sends the message that it's okay, and abusive lawmakers make abusive laws."