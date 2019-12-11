Protests greet Chiarelli inside, outside council chamber

Protests both inside and outside the council chamber greeted Coun. Rick Chiarelli as he arrived for Wednesday's budget meeting, his second appearance at city hall since allegations of inappropriate behaviour first emerged in September.

Members of the public — and a few members of council — have called for Chiarelli to apologize and even resign over allegations he harassed former staffers and job applicants, including asking some if they'd be willing to go braless to work events.

Chiarelli has denied all allegations, blaming his accusers of a "mob mentality."

Protestors also hung bras in trees outside city hall Wednesday morning. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Wednesday's protests began even before the council meeting, when protesters hung bras and messages of support in trees outside city hall.

When Mayor Jim Watson called the last council meeting of the year to order at 10 a.m., most councillors refused to sit. By midday, 12 councillors remained standing.

They all took their seats after Chiarelli left the meeting around 12:30 p.m., before the budget vote was taken.

Most councillors stood for at least part of Wednesday's meeting. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Meanwhile, in the public gallery, 15 people wearing T-shirts with "#Resign Rick" written on them stood in silent protest. One young man held a sign that read: "I don't have a bra. Rick, you hiring?" One woman wore a strapless bra over her top.

After about half an hour, the protesters marched into the foyer outside the council chamber where they chanted: "Hey hey, ho ho, Rick Chiarelli has got to go!"

A young man holds a sign protesting Chiarelli's presence at city hall. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Veronique Prevost, vice-president of Unifor Local 6004, helped organize both the protest and an online petition calling for Chiarelli to resign, which had nearly 1,300 signatures as of noon Wednesday.

"It's important to send a message of support to the 13 women who came forward, that we believe them," Prevost told reporters.

"What we'd like now, to begin with, is an apology from Mr. Chiarelli, and we need him to resign."

She said the protestors "feel support" from the councillors who stood during the meeting, but they want to see stronger action from city hall on protecting political staffers from harassment.

"This is our first step," Prevost said. "We're not backing down. You'll be seeing more of us."

Watson has promised a review of hiring practices and treatment of councillors' staff. The city clerk's office is expected to report back to council about the issue in March.

Coun. Rick Chiarelli attended council Wednesday, but left before the budget vote. (Kate Porter/CBC)

After leaving the council chamber, Chiarelli spoke briefly with reporters in the Lisgar Street parking area ouside city hall.

He repeated his previous statements that he could not speak to the allegations against him due to the integrity commissioner's investigation of his behaviour, and that his court challenge of that inquiry is coming imminently.

He said he was leaving early because he wasn't feeling well. Chiarelli had asked for an indeterminate leave of absence, which council has denied.