Rick Chiarelli back in hospital with infection after heart surgery, wife says

Ottawa City Councillor Rick Chiarelli is in hospital fighting a bacterial infection following open-heart surgery in December, his wife says.

In a statement posted to Chiarelli's Twitter account, Lida Chiarelli says her husband's open-heart surgery on Dec. 13 was successful but there were complications that forced him to stay at the hospital through Christmas.

He was discharged before New Year's but readmitted days later after doctors identified a "serious bacterial infection" in his chest and readmitted him, she said.

"That's where he is now on his birthday," said Lida in the statement Friday evening. "The amazing staff at the Heart Institute is working to help him fight the infection."

Chiarelli was schedule to have a quadruple bypass surgery last month. The procedure creates detours around blocked heart arteries using a piece of a blood vessel from elsewhere in the body.

Tweet<br>This is Lida, Rick’s wife. Here is an update on Rick, who is currently in the heart institute ... <a href="https://t.co/UgqCUXsWgH">pic.twitter.com/UgqCUXsWgH</a> —@RickChiarelli

Chiarelli has been on leave from his role as city councillor for College for months.

He has only appeared at City Hall twice since September, when CBC first reported allegations against Chiarelli of inappropriate behaviour and comments toward women.

His presence at a city council meeting Dec. 11, just days before his surgery, was greeted by protestors calling for him to resign.

Thirteen women have now told CBC about troubling experiences with Chiarelli in his office and during job interviews. Some include allegations Chiarelli asked women if they would go braless.

Chiarelli has "adamantly" denied the allegations and said he would provide a more fulsome defence once his health improves.