Chiarelli investigation to conclude without councillor

After months of unsuccessful attempts to interview Coun. Rick Chiarelli, the city's integrity commissioner says he will conclude his investigation into the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against the College ward councillor without his participation.

Integrity commissioner Robert Marleau has previously reported that several formal complaints about Chiarelli were filed between Sept. 6 and Oct. 8, 2019.

But in an interim report to be tabled at council this Wednesday, Marleau says his office's repeated efforts to set up a time to speak with Chiarelli went unheeded. The integrity commissioner even attempted four times to serve the councillor with an official summons for an interview, but said no one at the Chiarelli residence would come to the door.

"During the first three attempts, the process server observed individuals in the house who would not answer the door," according to the report.

Integrity commissioner Robert Marleau says he will conclude his investigation on allegations against Coun. Rick Chiarelli without the councillor's participation. (Kate Porter/CBC)

During the fourth attempt, on March 16, the process server saw Chiarelli through the front window, sitting at a computer. As the server walked up the driveway, he saw Chiarelli get up from his chair, and when he knocked, he heard the door being locked from the inside.

"After knocking and ringing the bell, the process server saw the Respondent looking through the front window," according to the report. "The process server waved the envelope at the Respondent and informed him that he was serving a summons from the City of Ottawa. When the Respondent refused to answer the door, the process server placed the envelope at the door."

Radio silence from councillor: report

More recent efforts to get Chiarelli to speak with the integrity commissioner have also been met with radio silence, according to Marleau.

For example, after it became public that an interim report would be going to council this week, Marleau says he received a message from Chiarelli's lawyer "in which he asserted that the Respondent had in fact provided confirmation of his intention to participate in the investigation in past correspondence."

Marleau calls Chiarelli's assertion to participate "simply untrue," and says he gave Chiarelli "a final opportunity to provide his firm and unequivocal commitment" by May 15 to speak about the investigation by teleconference. The integrity commissioner says he received no response.

"After more than a fair opportunity to confirm that he will participate in the investigation, my conclusion is that the Respondent has no intention to do so," writes Marleau in his report. "This has been demonstrated by the Respondent's refusal to provide any response to the allegations in the initial stages of this process, his unwillingness to voluntarily commit to attend an interview and his efforts to evade service of the summons."

Marleau says he's going to finish his investigation without Chiarelli and will consider the councillor's "public statements as his refutation and denial of the allegations in the formal complaints." If he finds Chiarelli's alleged behaviour contravened the councillor code of conduct, Marleau will report back to council.

People protested Coun. Rick Chiarelli's presence at a council meeting last December. The next day, Chiarelli announced he was having coronary bypass surgery. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Multiple accusers

A CBC News investigation last fall corroborated the stories of 13 women who accused the councillor of inappropriate behaviour, and reported the experiences of eight of them.

One job applicant alleged that Chiarelli asked her about going braless to work events, while another said the councillor asked if she had ever considered stripping.

A former employee said Chiarelli would pressure her to wear revealing outfits and took her to a strip club to spy on another councillor.

Chiarelli has denied the allegations both through his lawyer and in a personal statement, where he blamed the accusations on "mob mentality." Chiarelli also has said he would challenge the jurisdiction of the city's integrity commissioner in a judicial review, but according to Marleau's report, no application has been filed to date.

Heart bypass surgery

In October, council took the unprecedented step of refusing Chiarelli's request for an indefinite leave of absence. Then, in mid-December, Chiarelli announced he had to have coronary bypass surgery — a fact he had not publicly shared previously — and the following month, his wife tweeted that the councillor was back in hospital with a bacterial infection.

Despite the seriousness of his surgery, Chiarelli did not ask council for another leave of absence.

While Chiarelli has not made another request for a leave of absence, Mayor Jim Watson says such a request may be granted given his recent heart bypass surgery. Now that Chiarelli has attended council, he does not have to appear again until the end of May, a situation Watson called “untenable” for constituents. 0:52

In his report, Marleau acknowledges the councillor "has faced difficult and serious medical challenges." As well, the integrity commissioner confirmed he was sent a series medical notes stating that Chiarelli was to stay off work, with the most recent one saying the councillor should be off until June 29, 2020.

However, Marleau also noted that despite the medical notes, Chiarelli has worked. The councillor attended the council meetings of March 25 and April 8, by teleconference. In his report, the integrity commissioner noted Chiarelli "also appeared to be resuming some of his constituency duties and was active on social media (including a personal video message he posted on March 22)."

Neither Chiarelli nor his lawyer have responded to a request for comment on the integrity commissioner's interim report.