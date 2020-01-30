If words truly matter, then city leaders should choose theirs more carefully

Near the start of Wednesday's Ottawa city council meeting, Coun. Allan Hubley made a simple but important statement.

"Words matter," he pronounced. "Remember to be kind, respectful and accepting of each other."

Hubley was advocating for mental health awareness when made his heartfelt plea, but his reminder that "words matter" remains appropriate in every situation, especially in the public arena.

That's why it was so disheartening to listen to council's subsequent hours-long discussion, where words were repeatedly misconstrued, abused and twisted — does anyone truly believe that a storage building is not a warehouse, as city planners tried to argue? — for plainly political reasons.

What a state

Since this was the first council meeting of the year, Mayor Jim Watson delivered his annual state of the city address. As usual, it was a mostly boosterish laundry list of events and milestones of the past year, and those expected in coming months.

These weren't all empty words. For example, we were reminded that the underground sewage storage tanks that will reduce spillage of storm sewer overflow into the Ottawa River by 85 per cent should be operational later this year. That's good news.

Mayor Jim Watson delivered his state of the city address Wednesday, but spent little time discussing what's really on our minds — the ongoing transit chaos. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Watson also spoke of the city's record-level investments in housing — definitely something of which to be proud.

Still, considering the chaotic state of the city's transit system, didn't the LRT troubles merit a bit more than the scant moment that Watson allowed them in his 50-minute speech?

"Although LRT has faced a number of significant challenges since its launch four months ago, I'm confident that we will find permanent solutions to these issues," said the mayor, adding that he met with the new consultants who are here to figure out what's going wrong.

"I wish to thank our transit users for their patience as we work through this," the mayor continued. "You rightfully expect and deserve a higher level of service from our transit network. I'm confident that we will start finding solutions to these issues in the coming weeks."

And that was it.

When the mayor devotes as many words to sports as to the LRT problems, it's hard to see how he truly reflected the state in which the city finds itself.

Ottawa became the first city in Canada to declare a housing and homelessness emergency after a unanimous council vote on Wednesday. Councillors Catherine McKenney, Rawlson King and Jeff Leiper urged their fellow councillors to vote for the motion. 1:25

A crisis on top of an emergency

But when it comes to the misapplication of words for political ends, Watson's interpretation of "state of the city" pales in comparison to the war of words that ensued after Coun. Catherine McKenney, the city's special liaison on housing and homelessness, tried to convince colleagues to declare a homelessness emergency.

That declaration would carry no legal ramifications, no practical implications for improving housing problems. At most, some argue it might bolster the city's case for more money from other levels of government.

Nevertheless, Coun. Jan Harder moved a motion, and Watson seconded it, to call the dire situation a "crisis" instead. Harder said McKenney risked losing the support of the majority on council simply by using the word "emergency."

A bizarre discussion broke out over the definition of the two words, with Coun. Keith Egli pointing out they're often used synonymously.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Keith Egli reminded his colleagues most people use the words 'crisis' and 'emergency' synonymously. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

When it became clear that council was going to support McKenney's motion, the mayor suggested a "compromise" — declaring the situation both an emergency and a crisis. Council unanimously approved the new motion.

Asked later about the debate over semantics, Watson said he was "concerned about the language" and that he had tried to find "some middle ground." Exactly how piling a crisis onto an emergency is finding middle ground is hard to fathom.

Who said that?

But it wasn't just elected officials who were having fun with words in council chambers Wednesday.

City manager Steve Kanellakos spoke to reporters for the first time since the technical evaluation team's presentation about SNC-Lavalin's controversial Trillium Line Stage 2 bid were released late last Thursday.

The documents showed that the evaluators felt SNC-Lavalin's bid was so poor that they recommended the company be barred from continuing in the process. Instead, the Montreal-based engineering giant won the $1.6-billion contract.

City manager Steve Kanellakos told reporters Wednesday that the written bid submitted by SNC-Lavalin for the $1.6-billion Trillium Line contract wasn't 'a big part' of the procurement process. (CBC)

Kanellakos asserted that the auditor general had, in conversation with him, said taxpayers would have been angrier if the city had failed to award the contract to SNC-Lavalin, considering it was the cheapest by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The only problem? Ken Hughes says he said no such thing.

Also troubling is Kanellakos's assertion that the written bids for the Trillium Line extension, while important, were "not a big part" of the submission.

Not a big part? The written submissions from the bidders, the very words they used to describe how they plan to actually build the train system — not a big deal? And the clear, incisive words of the technical evaluators, who found the SNC-Lavalin bid contained a "fatal flaw," and who reached "unanimous consensus that the proposal should not be considered further" — also no big deal?

If words matter, as Coun. Hubley reminded us Wednesday, then we shouldn't accept this empty language, these silly semantic arguments, this careless attribution or shrugging dismissal of important points that are right there in black and white.

Words are not malleable political fodder — they are at the heart of public life, and they should mean something.