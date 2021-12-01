CHEO suspends virtual ER visits over 'extraordinary' demand for in-person care

CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, will suspend all virtual visits with emergency room staff for at least 90 days due to growing demand for in-person care, and to get a handle on ER wait times.

As the region's only pediatric hospital, CHEO's emergency department cared for more than 7,100 children and youth in person in October, a 68 per cent increase over October 2020, according to a news release.

The "extraordinary" demand for urgent in-person care began in the summer and has now grown beyond what the hospital would typically see during peak viral season, which runs from December to April, the release said.

October also saw a record number of patients with a non-COVID-19 respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) visit CHEO for care.

The hospital says it will reassign staff from virtual care to in-person support.