For the first time ever, CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, is preparing to admit intensive care patients as old as 40.

With adult hospitals in the region at capacity treating COVID-19 patients, the extra ICU beds being readied will mean patients can stay in Ottawa rather than be transferred elsewhere, the hospital said Tuesday.

"This is unprecedented in CHEO's 47-year history, and reflects how serious the third wave of the pandemic is," said CEO and president Alex Munter in a statement.

Through the winter and into the spring, the hospital has been running at or near full capacity.

Staff have been working on a plan to accept adults into the ICU, the hospital said, which would mean the unit would grow from seven to 12 beds.

The hospital said it will continue to prioritize children, and the emergency department will remain limited to patients under 18 years of age.