CHEO ER overflowing as respiratory illness season starts early

Flu season is adding to an overstuffed emergency department at CHEO, with dozens more visits than normal even for this time of year.

On Monday, 324 people visited Ottawa's children's hospital for treatment for a wide variety of health issues, with respiratory illnesses a big part of that number.

"Usually we reach these very high numbers sort of towards the end of December, beginning of January," said Ann Lynch, chief nurse executive and vice-president of acute care at CHEO.

"This seems at least a couple of weeks earlier than what we've previously seen, for sure."

The hospital typically has around 220 kids coming into the emergency room each day during flu season, with 250 considered above normal.

For the past couple of weeks, that number has been around 300 a day — and is now increasing.

Ann Lynch, chief nurse executive at CHEO, is urging people to check the hospital's website if they're unsure if they should bring their children to the emergency department. (Radio-Canada)

The hospital has ramped up staffing levels, and wants parents to visit CHEO's website if they're unsure whether they should bring their child into emergency or not.

"We're recommending certainly that parents, if they do have a concern ... bring their child to the emergency and we will see them," Lynch said.

Nearly half of Monday's 324 emergency room visits were for fevers or respiratory-related illnesses, the hospital said. Only 286 patients stayed to see a doctor.

Flu strain early

Cold and flu season normally starts in mid-December and lasts until mid-March, beginning with a cycle of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — most common in young children — followed by two strains of flu later in the season.

However, this season, CHEO has seen an uptick in the number of earlier-than-normal cases of "Flu B," one of those strains.

There were 22 lab-confirmed cases of that strain between the beginning of September and Dec. 14. Last year, there were only three the whole season.

The hospital and Ottawa Public Health are encouraging people to get their flu shots.

Visiting restrictions

Because respiratory illness season is in full force, CHEO has restricted who can visit patients.



The hospital doesn't want anyone under the age of 14 visiting, with other restrictions on visiting times and the number of visitors per patient — two maximum — also in place.

The hospital also recommends that any potential visitors who are sick should stay home.