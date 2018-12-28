CHEO confirms 3rd case of rare polio-like illness

The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario has confirmed that another child has been diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like illness that causes paralysis.

It's now the third case of the disease diagnosed at the hospital since the summer.

Very little is known about acute flaccid myelitis, but doctors have determined it's not polio, despite the similar symptoms.

Those include paralysis of one or more limbs, drooping of the face and eyelids, difficulty with eye movement and swallowing, and slurred speech.

Children may also have trouble breathing and in severe cases may require a ventilator due to muscle weakness.

Mystery ailment

Doctors say parents should seek medical help if their child is experiencing a sudden weakness in any part of their body, an unexpected loss of bowel or bladder control, or neck pain.

Doctors don't know what causes the ailment. They also don't know why it affects primarily children, or why so many new cases are being reported now.

According to Health Canada, the number of cases this year of acute flaccid myelitis is now nearly 70.

That's up from the average of 27-51 cases per year.