'Chemical-like' odour forces evacuation of Kanata movie theatre

A Kanata movie theatre was evacuated Saturday after a strong "chemical-like" odour was detected coming from one of the theatres, according to Ottawa's fire department.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Landmark Cinemas after getting a call about a fire alarm at 11:51 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a media release.

Once there, crews encountered a powerful smell coming from one of the theatres.

A hazardous materials team was also dispatched, OFS said, and firefighters got everyone out of the building.

Our HazMat Technicians did two full sweeps in the theatre in question & readings were normal. Firefighters checked the air handling units on the roof & they were all normal as well. Cinema management was advised to have the theatre professionally cleaned.

Hazmat technicians made their way inside around 1 p.m. and checked the theatre, the roof and the room where cleaning supplies were kept.

All of their air samples came back normal, OFS said.

Fire crews ended up ventilating the theatre with high-pressure fans. Technicians did a second sweep of the theatre in question and the one next to it, OFS said, and everything once again came back normal.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 p.m. Management has been urged to get the two theatres professionally cleaned, the fire department said.