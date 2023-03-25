Content
Ottawa·Updated

'Chemical-like' odour forces evacuation of Kanata movie theatre

Ottawa firefighters were dispatched Saturday to a Kanata cinema after a strong 'chemical-like' odour was detected coming from one of the theatres. 

Hazmat crews dispatched to Landmark Cinemas Saturday

Fire vehicles are parked outside a movie theatre.
Ottawa Fire Services vehicles are parked outside Landmark Cinemas on March 25, 2023. The cinemas were evacuated after crews encountered a strong 'chemical-like' smell coming from one of the theatres. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)

A Kanata movie theatre was evacuated Saturday after a strong "chemical-like" odour was detected coming from one of the theatres, according to Ottawa's fire department.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Landmark Cinemas after getting a call about a fire alarm at 11:51 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a media release.

Once there, crews encountered a powerful smell coming from one of the theatres.

A hazardous materials team was also dispatched, OFS said, and firefighters got everyone out of the building.

Hazmat technicians made their way inside around 1 p.m. and checked the theatre, the roof and the room where cleaning supplies were kept.

All of their air samples came back normal, OFS said.

Fire crews ended up ventilating the theatre with high-pressure fans. Technicians did a second sweep of the theatre in question and the one next to it, OFS said, and everything once again came back normal.

The scene was cleared around 2:30 p.m. Management has been urged to get the two theatres professionally cleaned, the fire department said.

