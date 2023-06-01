Chelsea residents west of Highway 5 under boil water advisory

The western part of Chelsea, Que., is under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.

In a news release issued just before 11 a.m. Thursday, the municipality's public works and infrastructure department said the advisory covers the portion of the system from Highway 5 to chemin Scott.

It said it will send an email once the situation is resolved and post messages to its platforms.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used to prepare formula, bottles and baby food, wash vegetables and fruit that will be eaten raw, prepare beverages (including coffee), wash dishes, and brush teeth and rinse mouths," the release said.

"Please discard all food, including ice, prepared with tap water after the date and time of this advisory. It is also recommended that you give your pets previously boiled and cooled water."

Municipality spokesperson Maude Prud'homme-Séguin said the advisory was prompted by low water pressure in the network.

"In cases like this, the municipality has no choice but to issue a precautionary notice," she said in an email response.

"This does not mean that bacteria have been detected or that there is any other problem. The municipality carries out regular tests to ensure water quality. If there had been any danger, the municipality would have detected it quickly."

She said main reasons for the low water pressure included major leaks at a homeowner's site, river water clogging plant filters and excessive water consumption by users.

Chelsea is located about 20 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.