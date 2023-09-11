Construction worker killed by truck in Chelsea

Police in western Quebec's MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a 63-year-old worker from Bouchette was killed when he was pinned between two heavy vehicles at a Chelsea construction site Monday morning.

In a news release, the department said officers were called to a construction zone on chemin de la Rivière south of chemin Saint-Clément around 7:15 a.m.

The victim was fuelling a tractor when a colleague backed a heavy truck into him, police said. That man was trapped and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating and Quebec's workplace standards body CNESST was called.

This was the second heavy truck death in the area that morning: a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital Monday morning after rolling his truck west of Wakefield.