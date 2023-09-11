Content
Construction worker killed by truck in Chelsea

Police in western Quebec's MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a 63-year-old man from Bouchette was killed when he was pinned between two heavy vehicles in Chelsea Monday morning.

Truck driver backed into colleague in site on chemin de la Rivière, police say

A white police vehicle with blue, green and gold markings.
MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais responded to two fatal truck crashes Monday morning, the first in La Pêche and the second in Chelsea. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

Police in western Quebec's MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a 63-year-old worker from Bouchette was killed when he was pinned between two heavy vehicles at a Chelsea construction site Monday morning.

In a news release, the department said officers were called to a construction zone on chemin de la Rivière south of chemin Saint-Clément around 7:15 a.m.

The victim was fuelling a tractor when a colleague backed a heavy truck into him, police said. That man was trapped and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating and Quebec's workplace standards body CNESST was called.

This was the second heavy truck death in the area that morning: a 70-year-old man was pronounced dead in hospital Monday morning after rolling his truck west of Wakefield.

With files from Radio-Canada

