Driver loses licence after getting caught going 164 km/h on Highway 5 in Chelsea: police

Quebec provincial police say a 22-year-old driver was going 64 kilometres an hour over the speed limit when they were stopped Tuesday morning north of Gatineau.

The Sûreté du Québec said the Gatineau resident was clocked just before 9 a.m. going 164 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 5 just past the chemin de la Rivière exit.

The man got a ticket worth $1,255 and loses their licence for a week, police said in a news release.

The driver, who police didn't name, also gets 14 demerit points. Drivers that age in Quebec lose their licence for a minimum of three months once they rack up eight points.