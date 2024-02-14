Content
1 killed in head-on crash in Chelsea

Municipal police north of Gatineau, Que., say one person was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning that has closed part of route 105.

Route 105 is closed both ways south of the Alonzo-Wright Bridge

Two vehicles with bad damage to their fronts after a crash on a winter day.
A man was killed in a head-on crash around the Gatineau-Chelsea border in western Quebec the morning of Feb. 14, 2024, according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police. (MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police/X)

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. in Chelsea, according to a social media post from MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

A 68-year-old man apparently left his lane while driving and was killed, police said. They said the other driver was not seriously injured.

Route 105 is closed in both directions between rue Juneau and the Alonzo-Wright Bridge for the investigation.

