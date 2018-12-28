Chelsea, Que., plans to add 1,000 new homes

The municipality of Chelsea, Que., is preparing to embark on a massive development over the next five to 10 years.

The community of 7,000 people, which borders Gatineau Park in the Outaouais, wants to build 1,000 new homes.

The Hendrick Farm development will aim to combine the best of rural living with the amenities of urban life, said director of operations Frederic Brisco.

Brisco said it will include a not-for-profit integrated into the community, funded by the sales of houses, that would manage all the green and common spaces.

"We're really trying to do urban planning that is based on human-scale interactions and human lifestyles, as opposed to prioritizing garbage pickup or, you know, vehicle traffic, that kind of thing," he said.

Frederic Brisco, director of operations for the Hendrick Farm development, says the big change for the smaller community would mean more revenue from sales tax on properties. (Radio-Canada)

More revenue, more traffic

While more homes will mean a spike in population for the small community, Frederic said it will also lead to more revenue from the sales tax on those properties.

While that revenue stream would be welcome, the expansion could cause higher traffic volumes and a greater demand for transportation infrastructure and parking.

Chelsea Mayor Caryl Green said a study's already underway to analyze the impacts of urban development on road traffic.

Green said she also wants to promote public and active transportation.

"We're excited. I think there's local services for both residents and visitors alike. We're putting in place infrastructure for bicycling, for walking, for public transit, so we really want to be a true village," said Green.

Green said the development will also be an option for older people wanting to stay in the community.

The municipality will have to work with businesses, the National Capital Commission and the Quebec Ministry of Transport when it comes to long-term planning for the development, she said.

Chelsea Mayor Caryl Green says a study's already underway to look at the impacts of urban development on local traffic. (Radio-Canada)

That "true village" feel is something business owners like Manuela Teixeira, who owns several local establishments — including the Chelsea Pub — looks forward to.

Teixiera is also planning to expand with a new development in March 2019 that will include both commercial space and residential lofts — a development she says will complement the future Hendrick Farm project.

"[It] takes those properties and transforms them into places that the whole community can come and enjoy and visit," she said.

Teixeira also said that for many there's been talk of building a roundabout at the corner of Kingsmere and Old Chelsea Roads — and if one eventually appeared there in conjunction with the Hendrick Farm development, it would help with traffic tie-ups.

The municipality, however, notes Old Chelsea Road to Scott Road is under provincial jurisdiction and that the community has no decision-making power over it.