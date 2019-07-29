Scuba diver dies in western Quebec quarry

A male scuba diving died Sunday afternoon after failing to resurface in Morrison's Quarry in Chelsea, Que.

According to paramedics, two men went for a dive in the popular swimming and scuba diving destination about 30 kilometres north of Ottawa on the border of Chelsea and La Pêche.

One of the divers resurfaced at about 5:15 p.m. and called 911 to report that the other diver had failed to resurface, paramedics said.

The body of the missing diver was recovered and efforts were made to revive him, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Officials have not yet provided the name or age of the victim, or the cause of death.

A scuba diver died in the quarry in March 2014 and the next year, a swimmer died after jumping off one of the quarry's cliffs into the water.