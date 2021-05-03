Motocross rider killed in crash with SUV

A 19-year-old man from Chelsea, Que., is dead after his motocross motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle in western Quebec this weekend.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on chemin du Lac Sinclair in the municipality of La Pêche, Que., said MRC des Collines police.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Outaouais police force said in a news release Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

The man's name has not been released.