Ottawa

Motocross rider killed in crash with SUV

A 19-year-old man from Chelsea, Que., is dead after his motocross motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle in western Quebec this weekend.

19-year-old from Chelsea, Que., was pronounced dead in hospital

CBC News ·
MRC des Collines police say the 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in Wakefield, Que., after the crash on chemin du Lac Sinclair. He was later declared dead. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on chemin du Lac Sinclair in the municipality of La Pêche, Que., said MRC des Collines police.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Outaouais police force said in a news release Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.

The man's name has not been released.

