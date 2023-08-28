2 more drivers clocked going way, way over speed limit in western Quebec

Quebec provincial police say two more drivers were stopped going more than 60 km/h over the speed limit this weekend in and around Gatineau.

The Sûreté du Québec said in a Monday morning news release a 29-year-old man from an unspecified part of Ontario was clocked around 10:30 a.m. Saturday going 164 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

It happened on Highway 5 in Chelsea just past the chemin de la Rivière exit — the same spot and speed at which a driver from Gatineau was nabbed four days earlier.

Both got a ticket worth $1,255, lost their licence for a week and earned 14 demerit points, police said.

The second big ticket over the weekend came around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 50 around the exit to boulevard Lorrain in Gatineau, said the SQ.

A 20-year-old from Gatineau was caught going 178 km/h, police said, which is 78 km/h over the limit.

That driver will also lose their license for a week and get 14 demerit points, which at that age triggers a longer licence suspension. Their fine was $1,480.