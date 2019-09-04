Chelsea mayor promising action on Airbnb 'party palace'

The mayor of Chelsea, Que., said she shares the frustration of residents who say they're fed up with an Airbnb "party palace" on their quiet street.

At a meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Caryl Green heard from over a dozen residents about the property, as well broader concerns about short-term rentals.

The house on Musie Loop has been listed on at least two short-term rental websites since early 2018, and neighbours say they've had to deal with loud parties a few times every month. On several occasions, the disturbances have led to police complaints.

The property owners told CBC they've never been contacted about the noise, and were surprised to hear about the complaints.

A residential zone

At Tuesday's meeting, Green said short-term rentals shouldn't be in residential neighbourhoods in Chelsea.

"It is in a residential zone, and our zoning doesn't allow for Airbnb or such commercial setups," she said.

The property on Musie Loop has been listed as a 'Luxury Mansion with Indoor Pool and Sauna.' (bnb Daily)

Green said the municipality has sent a legal letter to the property owner informing them of the breach. She said it's also planning to draft a specific policy governing short-term rentals, but is waiting for details of new provincial regulations first.

"We are wanting to work with the new law that Quebec is working on ... that will make sure that all Airbnbs are required to register," Green said.

'How long is it going to take?'

She said the municipality may also consider hiring a security guard to respond to noise complaints about rental properties.

Resident Jennifer Haire said she attended the meeting because she's concerned about the noise, but also about the potential impact on the local housing market.

She said the municipality seems to be dragging its feet.

"They are following the legal procedure, but how long is it going to take?" Haire asked.