Collisions, confusion after Chaudière Bridge reopened to traffic
Interprovincial crossing reopened Tuesday, but lots of work left to do
Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians heading across the newly reopened Chaudière Bridge are being warned to exercise caution as construction continues at the interprovincial crossing.
Officially, the link between Ottawa and Gatineau reopened at 5 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge was closed April 28 due to rising flood waters, and remained closed to traffic through the summer to facilitate the planned construction of new walkways and bike lanes.
Chaudiere Bridge reopening after four months is good news for drivers but not so for cyclists. They were already navigating through a construction zone and now have to contend with vehicles <a href="https://t.co/vI4R6rj63G">pic.twitter.com/vI4R6rj63G</a>—@JudyTrinhCBC
Despite its reopening, however, excavators were still breaking ground and heavy trucks were moving back and forth on Tuesday. Half the bridge's surface remained blocked by construction cones, and traffic was limited to one lane in each direction. Some cyclists rode alongside vehicles, while others opted for the relative safety of a pedestrian walkway.
Starting Wednesday, concrete sections of an adjacent pedestrian bridge leading to the nearby Zibi development will be moved into place. A few weeks later, work will begin on segregated bike lanes on the east side of the Chaudière Crossing.
According to Zibi, the crossing will be finished by mid-October. See the full plans here.
So with the Chaudiere Bridge reopening - there have been two minor fender benders. I’ve also seen 2 near collisions betwn pedestrians and cyclists. It’s a construction zone & Most cyclists go on the road. If they take the sidewalk they’re not walking their bikes across <a href="https://t.co/i0Fi3zNDye">pic.twitter.com/i0Fi3zNDye</a>—@JudyTrinhCBC
CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.