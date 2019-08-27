Collisions, confusion after Chaudière Bridge reopened to traffic

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians heading across the newly reopened Chaudière Bridge are being warned to exercise caution as construction continues at the interprovincial crossing.

Officially, the link between Ottawa and Gatineau reopened at 5 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge was closed April 28 due to rising flood waters, and remained closed to traffic through the summer to facilitate the planned construction of new walkways and bike lanes.

Chaudiere Bridge reopening after four months is good news for drivers but not so for cyclists. They were already navigating through a construction zone and now have to contend with vehicles <a href="https://t.co/vI4R6rj63G">pic.twitter.com/vI4R6rj63G</a> —@JudyTrinhCBC

Despite its reopening, however, excavators were still breaking ground and heavy trucks were moving back and forth on Tuesday. Half the bridge's surface remained blocked by construction cones, and traffic was limited to one lane in each direction. Some cyclists rode alongside vehicles, while others opted for the relative safety of a pedestrian walkway.

The segregated bike lane on the Chaudière Crossing won't be finished until mid-October. Until then, commuters of all types are urged to take extra caution and share the road and sidewalks. (Judy Trinh/CBBC)

Starting Wednesday, concrete sections of an adjacent pedestrian bridge leading to the nearby Zibi development will be moved into place. A few weeks later, work will begin on segregated bike lanes on the east side of the Chaudière Crossing.

This minor collision near the Canadian War Museum was one of several after the bridge reopened Tuesday morning.

According to Zibi, the crossing will be finished by mid-October. See the full plans here.