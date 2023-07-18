Chaudière Bridge won't reopen to drivers until September

The Chaudière Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., will remain closed to drivers for the rest of July and August.

This round of work on one of the five bridges for vehicles over the Ottawa River in the capital is to widen its sidewalk, improve the cycling experience and repair or replace parts of the oldest component of the bridge.

It started in March 2022 with lane closures and expanded to a full closure to drivers.

Days before its May 5 reopening, spring flooding damaged equipment and closed the bridge to everyone. It reopened to pedestrians and cyclists May 29 but has remained closed to vehicles.

Paired with a lane closure on the Champlain Bridge further west, it's led to backups driving across the river at peak times.

In a Monday news release, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said it's extending the closure until Sept. 1.

The release said more time is needed to install pipes to connect the new Cliff Energy Centre just west of Parliament Hill to the new Tunney's Pasture Energy Centre as part of a federal energy modernization project.

The new Chief William Commanda pedestrian bridge over the river has also been delayed. It was supposed to open in autumn of 2022, but that was delayed to the spring of 2023.

The city now says it's expected to open mid-July.