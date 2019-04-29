Chaudière Bridge closure could last weeks

The Chaudière Bridge across the Ottawa River could remain closed for most of May as water levels on the river remain uncomfortably high.

The interprovincial bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic since April 28.

On Friday, Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) spokesperson Charles Drouin told CBC News the department is working "diligently" to get the crossing opened as soon as possible — but the closure would likely remain for "at least a few weeks."

PSPC engineers are "continuously monitoring" the crossing, Drouin said in an email.

Levels on the Ottawa River peaked across much of the region Thursday, but the river's regulation board is warning the water could still remain high for weeks.

Once water levels recede enough, Drouin said bridge inspections will resume in the hopes of eventually declaring the structure safe to cross.

Until that happens, detours are in place on both sides of the crossing. OC Transpo routes are also being diverted during the closure.