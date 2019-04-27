Chaudière Bridge to close Sunday morning due to high water
The Chaudière Bridge over the Ottawa River will close to all traffic at 6 a.m. Sunday due to high water levels, the Government of Canada announced late Saturday.
Crossing will close to vehicles and pedestrians
The Chaudière Bridge over the Ottawa River will close at 6 a.m. Sunday due to high water levels, the Government of Canada announced late Saturday.
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said the crossing will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
Traffic controls will be installed at the intersection of Eddy and Laurier streets on the Gatineau, Que., side of the crossing, and at Booth Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on the Ottawa side, with officials on hand to direct traffic.
The bridge will remain closed until water levels recede enough to allow the crossing to be inspected, according to PSPC.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.