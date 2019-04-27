Chaudière Bridge to close Sunday morning due to high water

The Chaudière Bridge over the Ottawa River will close at 6 a.m. Sunday due to high water levels, the Government of Canada announced late Saturday.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said the crossing will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Traffic controls will be installed at the intersection of Eddy and Laurier streets on the Gatineau, Que., side of the crossing, and at Booth Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on the Ottawa side, with officials on hand to direct traffic.

The bridge will remain closed until water levels recede enough to allow the crossing to be inspected, according to PSPC.