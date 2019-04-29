Chaudière Bridge won't reopen until August
Key Ottawa-Gatineau link was already due to close for construction
The Chaudière Bridge appears set to remain closed to vehicles until the end of summer due to a combination of high water levels and planned construction.
The bridge was closed April 28 because of the rising Ottawa River and has remained shut because engineers have been unable to inspect it for damage. Floodwaters have been churning just below the bridge's deck for weeks.
The major Ottawa-Gatineau link was already set to close for construction from June until August. Sources have now told Radio-Canada the bridge won't be reopened before that construction begins.
Public Services and Procurement Canada said there would be an official announcement within the next few days.
Ottawa Race Weekend organizers said they'll announce Tuesday how the closure will affect this year's marathon route.
With files from Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada
