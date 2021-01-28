Newest Château Laurier design faces fewer foes
Hotel owners worked with Heritage Ottawa to find 'acceptable' addition
Yet another redesign for an addition to the historic Fairmont Château Laurier hotel goes before a pair of city committees next week for approval, but this time, one of the project's staunchest opponents has been involved and sees the latest version as a victory.
Previous proposals dating back to 2016 involved a boxy shape, which critics likened to a radiator or shipping container, that stretched along the back of the building overlooking Major's Hill Park.
The current architectural drawings feature two towers — 10 and 11 storeys — connected by a two-storey base and will use Indiana limestone like the century-old hotel.
City staff recommend councillors on the planning committee and built heritage subcommittee approve a new heritage permit on Feb. 5, followed by city council on Feb. 24. Heritage Ottawa, a group that had launched legal challenges against the old design, will not oppose it.
New design 'acceptable' for Heritage Ottawa
It's not the first heritage permit the city has been asked to issue.
The former city council had first approved the addition in 2018 and the current city council voted to uphold that decision in July 2019, despite fierce opposition from dozens of residents, including former cabinet ministers and comedian Tom Green.
The challenge didn't end there, however. Heritage Ottawa began an appeal at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal and launched a legal challenge, while the project itself was dealt a blow after part of its previous design was found to cantilever too closely to the Major's Hill Park property line.
Last winter, the hotel's owners approached the group and asked to work on yet another design, said Heritage Ottawa president Richard Belliveau.
By negotiating with Larco Investments, and consulting with experts in architecture and conservation, Heritage Ottawa said they came out with something "perfectly acceptable."
Heritage Ottawa never opposed a modern expansion, explained Belliveau, but did insist it respect the historic hotel and site.
"We are much happier now. Our campaign and all the support we had from the public has stopped what would have been truly an abominable addition on that space," he said.
