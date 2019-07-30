Heritage Ottawa hires lawyers to fight Château Laurier addition

Ottawa heritage advocates have hired a legal team as they try to stop what they call an "inappropriate" addition to the Château Laurier hotel.

The addition at the rear of the national historic site was conditionally approved last year by the previous city council, with an attempt to overturn it failing earlier this month.

A consultant for Hotel owner Larco Investments said it would like to start construction this year on what ended up being its fifth publicly-released design.

First, it needs the National Capital Commission's approval for landscaping and lighting where the addition meets Major's Hill Park.

Heritage Ottawa, a volunteer group that works to preserve historic buildings, said in a news release Tuesday it's hired lawyers Michael Polowin and Marc Denhez, and is raising money for legal costs.

"[The lawyers] will advise Heritage Ottawa on all legal options for consideration as the Château Laurier saga unfolds," the news release reads.