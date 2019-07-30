Heritage Ottawa hires lawyers to fight Château Laurier addition
Volunteer group also raising money for legal costs
Ottawa heritage advocates have hired a legal team as they try to stop what they call an "inappropriate" addition to the Château Laurier hotel.
The addition at the rear of the national historic site was conditionally approved last year by the previous city council, with an attempt to overturn it failing earlier this month.
- 'Betrayal of democracy': Reviled Château Laurier addition to go ahead
- 'It's soooooo ugly': Public pans approval of Château Laurier expansion
- What's next for the controversial Château Laurier addition?
A consultant for Hotel owner Larco Investments said it would like to start construction this year on what ended up being its fifth publicly-released design.
First, it needs the National Capital Commission's approval for landscaping and lighting where the addition meets Major's Hill Park.
Heritage Ottawa, a volunteer group that works to preserve historic buildings, said in a news release Tuesday it's hired lawyers Michael Polowin and Marc Denhez, and is raising money for legal costs.
"[The lawyers] will advise Heritage Ottawa on all legal options for consideration as the Château Laurier saga unfolds," the news release reads.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.