Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in Sandy Hill

A woman in her thirties is dead after being struck by a vehicle's driver in Sandy Hill Monday morning.

Ottawa police responded to a report of a collision on Charlotte Street near Rideau Street at about 7 a.m., police said in a news release. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. They have not announced any charges.

Laylah Morin lives in an apartment building across the street and said she woke up to a bang, called 911 and went outside to try to help.

"I just thought it was a car crash and some man hurt his ankle from it," she said. "With a closer look I saw that she was hit, badly."

Morin said her roommates were about to go to the bus stop nearby when the crash happened.

"It could've been anybody," she said.

Police closed Charlotte between Rideau and Daly Avenue until about 1:15 p.m. The scene is about two kilometres east of Parliament Hill.