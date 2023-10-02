Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver in Sandy Hill

Ottawa police say they were called to Charlotte Street near Rideau Street around 7 a.m. and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

2nd pedestrian and driver taken to hospital with minor injuries

CBC News ·
Emergency vehicles and a crashed car in an intersection.
Emergency officials responded to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a vehicle Oct. 2, 2023 on Charlotte Street in central Ottawa. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

A woman in her thirties is dead after being struck by a vehicle's driver in Sandy Hill Monday morning.

Ottawa police responded to a report of a collision on Charlotte Street near Rideau Street at about 7 a.m., police said in a news release. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. They have not announced any charges.

Laylah Morin lives in an apartment building across the street and said she woke up to a bang, called 911 and went outside to try to help. 

"I just thought it was a car crash and some man hurt his ankle from it," she said. "With a closer look I saw that she was hit, badly."

Morin said her roommates were about to go to the bus stop nearby when the crash happened.

"It could've been anybody," she said.

Police closed Charlotte between Rideau and Daly Avenue until about 1:15 p.m. The scene is about two kilometres east of Parliament Hill.

With files from Joseph Tunney

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now