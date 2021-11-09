Ottawa Redblacks coach let go for inappropriate comments to francophone players

The Ottawa Redblacks say they have cut ties with their running backs coach after he made insensitive comments to francophone players.

Prior to the Redblacks' final home game against the Toronto Argonauts this past Saturday, the team decided to not renew the contract of Charlie Eger, who joined the team in 2020, according to team spokesperson Chris Hofley.

Hofley also said Eger won't be with the team for the rest of the season.

"Francophone players and fans are at the core of our team and RNation. That is a part of our identity," the statement reads.

The team says they have about 10 francophone players on their roster and some staff members, as well.

Eger came to Ottawa as part of a new coaching staff in 2020, alongside head coach Paul LaPolice. Eger was brought back for the 2021 season after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining the Redblacks, Eger primarily coached college football while guest coaching with CFL and NFL teams.

The Redblacks play their final game of the 2021 season on Nov. 19 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes.