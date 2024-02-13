OPP recover two bodies from Charleston Lake

The bodies of two people reported missing after falling through the ice on Charleston Lake have been recovered, Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP confirmed the two people were deceased in a post on social media at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said three people went through the ice while fishing Sunday afternoon on Charleston Lake, roughly 120 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

One person was able to extricate themselves from the freezing water and was located safely.

Police had been conducting a search for the other two missing people ever since.

Fire crews and a helicopter from CFB Trenton helped with the search, OPP Const. Joey Mason said in an email to CBC News.