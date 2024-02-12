A search and rescue operation is underway on a lake north of Gananoque for two people who fell through the ice, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a social media post around 6 p.m. Sunday, OPP said their officers were on the scene at Charleston Lake, roughly 120 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

Initially, three people were reported missing, OPP said.

They said in a second post about two hours later one of them had been located safely

Fire crews and a helicopter from CFB Trenton were helping with the search, said OPP Const. Joey Mason in an email to CBC.

Few other details have been released by Monday morning with Mason describing the disappearances Sunday as "a developing situation."