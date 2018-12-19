Charities see donations lag in wake of postal strikes

Several charities in the Ottawa area say their holiday fundraising efforts have been hampered by the rotating Canada Post strikes that took place in October and November.

For some, that's translating to thousands of dollars in missed opportunities.

The Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation began sending out its holiday fundraising mailer back in November.

Neil Leslie, vice president of the foundation, said the organization has seen 1,000 fewer donors this year compared to last year's holiday season, with a monetary impact of around $150,000.

"That makes a difference in terms of what we can do to support the homeless both in our shelter, our soup kitchen and all of our supportive housing facilities across the city," he said.

The strikes especially affected older donors who are unfamiliar with other methods of giving, Leslie said.

Strikes over, but some delays continue

Canada Post employees began rotating strikes at the end of October, pushing for health and safety reforms and reduced workloads. In a November interview, a union spokesperson said some employees were walking as much as 30 kilometres a day in the course of making deliveries.

Canada Post workers walk the picket line during a rotating strike in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The federal government passed back-to-work legislation on Nov. 26. At the time, Canada Post said the backlog of mail could take until the end of January to clear.

But in a Dec. 18 statement, Canada Post said normal delivery times had been restored for most parcels except those travelling through Vancouver, where the postal service is still experiencing delays.

"Backlogs have been reduced, but remain uneven in parts of the country," the post office said on its website.

'2-pronged problem'

The rotating strikes caused a "two-pronged" problem, Leslie said — either donors didn't get their donation package at all, or they were worried their cheque might be delayed or lost in the mail.

"We still have donors who have not received their mail yet," he said. "They hesitate to make their gift because ... they like to write the cheque and put it back in the mail."

In a handful of cases, staff have actually delivered the donation mailers themselves, circumventing Canada Post altogether, Leslie said.

The organization does take donations over the phone or online, but he said many of the organization's regular donors are over the age of 65 and aren't as comfortable with those methods.

Neil Leslie said the Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation sent out this donation mailer in November. Some regular donors still haven't received it. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

In a fundraising newsletter, the Catholic Centre for Immigrants, which helps newcomers get settled in Canada, also said its fundraising efforts were affected by the strikes.

"Understandably, not everyone had faith that their donation would find its way to us this year," wrote Carl Nicholson, the organization's executive director.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for United Way Ottawa said the charity anticipated the effects of the strikes and encouraged regular mail-in donors to give their gift online instead.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Mission said the shelter did see a drop in donations while the strikes were on, but that mail-in gifts have picked up again since.

As for Shepherds of Good Hope, Leslie said he's hoping the numbers will pick up now that the strikes are over.

"It's fingers crossed," he said. "We need their support. Whatever they can do makes a difference for us."