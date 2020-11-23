Charges against 12 arrested during Black, Indigenous lives demonstration stayed

Charges against 12 people arrested during a demonstration in support of Black and Indigenous lives last month have been stayed.

The two-day protest involved several advocacy groups including the Justice for Abdirahman coalition. Dozens of people blocked the intersection of Laurier Avenue W. and Nicholas Street, encircling the area with caution tape and erecting tents.

Police dispersed the demonstration around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, removing protesters and charging 12 with mischief to property. That caused an uproar among the protesters, as well as several city councillors — the protesters had been set to meet with members of the police services board later that day.

The Crown attorney's office stayed the charges against all 12 on Friday morning. Unlike when charges are withdrawn, staying them means the Crown's office could resume proceedings against any of the 12 within the next year if new information is brought to light, but that happens rarely.

What a disgusting tactic to promise community meetings in the morning with city council & ottawa police services board and then ARREST US IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT. BETRAYAL!!!!! Show up at 474 elgin street and demand the release of our brothers & sisters <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BLM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BLM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LandBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LandBack</a> <a href="https://t.co/GaxfvsoCul">https://t.co/GaxfvsoCul</a> —@J4Abdirahman

"This was an advocacy group that had been promised a meeting with the Ottawa police, who had been seemingly lulled into a sense of security, who felt as though they were going to have an opportunity to advocate directly with the Ottawa police and that opportunity was quickly quashed," said lawyer Brendan Coffey, who represents one the people arrested.

Coffey said the matter "frankly shouldn't have reached court in the first place," and credited the Crown for staying the charges.

"I really question that use of force and its potential chilling effects on other advocacy groups who might also choose to advocate and try and work cooperatively with the Ottawa police in reforming some of their policies and practices," he said.