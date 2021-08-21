Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old youth accused of Lowertown homicide

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 17-year-old youth accused of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood earlier this month.

Creflo Tansia, 18, was killed in front of an Ottawa Community Housing building at 380 Murray St. on Aug. 11. An 18-year-old man who was also shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a press release issued Saturday, Ottawa police said its homicide unit has charged the 17-year-old with first-degree murder in the death of Tansia.

Investigators believe the accused didn't act alone and are asking the public for help identifying other suspects, according to the release.

CBC is not naming the 17-year-old suspect because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sources told CBC earlier this month the 18-year-old who survived the double shooting that killed Tansia had also survived another fatal shooting that took place just blocks away five weeks earlier. That shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi, a much-loved aspiring football star, who was not the target.

It was the second man, whom CBC is not naming, who was targeted in that shooting. Police believe the motive in that shooting was a debt of money owed. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect in that case.

Ottawa police ask anyone with information about either shooting to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.