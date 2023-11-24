Man charged after pedestrian struck, killed in Sandy Hill

A 48-year-old man has been charged in the death of a pedestrian in Sandy Hill early last month.

A woman was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle on Charlotte Street near Rideau Street around 7 a.m. on Oct. 2.

At the time, a dark-coloured sedan could be seen partially on the sidewalk, with damage to its front end.

Ottawa police had said another pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

On Friday, police charged the driver with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.