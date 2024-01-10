Charges laid in fatal stabbing at Belleville strip club

Police in Belleville, Ont., have laid charges in the recent stabbing of two men at a local strip club that left one dead and the other in hospital with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested Jan. 9 at his residence in Peterborough, Ont.

He's charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was held for a bail hearing in Belleville court on Thursday.

Officers were called to 320 North Front St. shortly after midnight on Jan. 6, to investigate reports that multiple people had been stabbed.

Two men were taken to hospital, the Belleville Police Service said in a media release Saturday afternoon.

23-year-old Christian Williams of Belleville, Ont., was pronounced dead. The other man was released from hospital after being treated for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Police are seeking information from the public, asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

The accused is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 29.