Driver charged for collision that killed teenage cyclist

Police have charged a 79-year-old man with careless and dangerous driving causing death for a collision that killed a 13-year-old boy in July.

Simon Khouri died after being struck as he biked along Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard in Orléans near Highway 174 on July 23.

People who attended his funeral describe him as a joyful, talented boy with a memorable laugh who was on his way to meet friends at a pool at the time.

A 79-year-old Ottawa man was charged Thursday with dangerous driving causing death and careless driving causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, said Ottawa police in a news release.

Simon Khouri, 13, was biking to meet up with a friend from out of town when he was struck and killed July 23. (McEvoy-Shields Funeral Home)

Khouri's death raised concerns about cyclist safety in the east Ottawa community and prompted a call from activists and family friends for improvements to streets in the area.

Orléans Coun. Matt Luloff said in the days after the crash shrubs were being trimmed and road lines repainted at that intersection to make it more safe.