Ottawa pharmacist charged with sexual assault

The owner of a Bank Street pharmacy is facing sexual assault and assault charges following an Ottawa Police investigation.

Hany Komy, 58, owner of Kilborn Pharmacy in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault stemming from an alleged incident involving a female staff member in September 2018.

"Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims," said a news release from Ottawa Police on Monday.

Investigators came across information during the course of their investigation which lead them to believe other employees may have been victimized, Const. Amy Gagnon said.

Komy told CBC he was surprised by the charges and said he doesn't know what incident they stem from.

'I didn't do anything wrong'

"I'm very upset by the situation," Komy said from his pharmacy on Monday. "I didn't do anything wrong."

He said he intends to continue working at his Bank Street pharmacy indefinitely, despite the charges, he said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2020.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers.